LAH: Languages and Cultures of the World - Event Details

LAH: Languages and Cultures of the World Thursday, April 14, 2022, 3:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Campus Center 301 This event will host a guest speaker that will talk about the importance of 'Olelo Hawai'i in the context of indigenous languages in the Pacific.



This event is cosponsored by the Linguistics Club and UHHSA. Special Restrictions: Limited seat availability due to COVID-19 guidelines For more information, contact: carlosm7@hawaii.edu (661) 227-3509 Tags:

