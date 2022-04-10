Color Me Egg-Cited - Event Details

Color Me Egg-Cited

Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Come down to CC Plaza to pick-up or sit down to paint a decorative wooden egg with SAC!



For questions contact Kala at sacvc@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with "S22UHH-CB" or "S22UHHSAC" validated student ID to participate in this event. Must wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Must adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: