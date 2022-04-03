Ka Lama Ku Conference & Awards 2022 - Event Details
Ka Lama Ku Conference & Awards 2022
Location: CC 301 & Zoom
Aloha Vulcans!
Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program for our annual Student Leadership Conference. The Ka Lama Ku Conference is designed to provide an opportunity for students and the community to come together to explore leadership through a single theme.
The theme for this year’s conference is, Navigating Unknown Waters.
Date: April 8, 2022 9:00am-3:30pm
Location: Zoom & Campus Center 301
This event is open to all UH Hilo students, though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up, and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis. We have the availability for 20 students to attend in person. Sign-ups will be done on a first come, first served basis. Students interested in attending in person and virtually will need to sign up using the link below.
Conference Sign Up: Sign up for the Conference here: forms.gle/YytVk3pfvknc93vM6
At this conference, we will be able to examine how to self lead and what that looks like when navigating a chaotic world, and we will have the opportunity to recognize leaders within our UH Hilo community.
This year we will have the opportunity to honor our UH Hilo students in their formal and informal leadership roles from 1- 2pm as we reveal who has been selected for this year's Ka Lama Ku Awards.
2022 Conference Schedule: go.hawaii.edu/GFx
For questions and to sign up, please contact Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Pre - Sign up Required. If attending in person, student must show LumiSight Clearance. Must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Campus Center Ka Lama Ku
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Help us Help you in 2022!
- Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans! Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever. Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and ...
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month
- Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo: Theme: **Wānana i ka Mauliola** Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff, This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.