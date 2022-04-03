Ka Lama Ku Conference & Awards 2022 - Event Details

Ka Lama Ku Conference & Awards 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022, 9:00am – 3:30pm

Location: CC 301 & Zoom

Aloha Vulcans!



Join the Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program for our annual Student Leadership Conference. The Ka Lama Ku Conference is designed to provide an opportunity for students and the community to come together to explore leadership through a single theme.



The theme for this year’s conference is, Navigating Unknown Waters.



Date: April 8, 2022 9:00am-3:30pm

Location: Zoom & Campus Center 301



This event is open to all UH Hilo students, though registration priority will be given to UH Hilo students who have paid the Campus Center Fee. If you have not paid the Campus Center Fee, please still sign up, and we will fill open seats on a first-come, first-served basis. We have the availability for 20 students to attend in person. Sign-ups will be done on a first come, first served basis. Students interested in attending in person and virtually will need to sign up using the link below.



Conference Sign Up: Sign up for the Conference here: forms.gle/YytVk3pfvknc93vM6



At this conference, we will be able to examine how to self lead and what that looks like when navigating a chaotic world, and we will have the opportunity to recognize leaders within our UH Hilo community.



This year we will have the opportunity to honor our UH Hilo students in their formal and informal leadership roles from 1- 2pm as we reveal who has been selected for this year's Ka Lama Ku Awards.



2022 Conference Schedule: go.hawaii.edu/GFx





For questions and to sign up, please contact Maile Boggeln at boggeln@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Pre - Sign up Required. If attending in person, student must show LumiSight Clearance. Must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

