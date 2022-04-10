SAC's Ponyo Movie Night - Event Details
SAC's Ponyo Movie Night
Location: CC 301
Aloha Vulcans!
SAC is inviting you to our Studio Ghibli movie night series event! This series will showcase three different Studio Ghibli movies on three separate nights! The movie we will be showing tonight is Ponyo!
Different food will be provided at each different event, so don't miss out!
Please sign up using this link! You will indicate which movie(s) you want to attend. You will receive a confirmation email along with a reminder email a couple of days before the movie showing!
forms.gle/ELvSQdGJDHt6i57X8
If you have any questions, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: You must have a SP22UHHSAC or SP22UHH-CB validated student ID to attend!
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC
