Boba with BoMB - Event Details
Boba with BoMB
Location: Campus Center Plaza
All UH Hilo Vulcans are welcome to join the Board of Media Broadcasting on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 12pm-2pm at Campus Center Plaza for some free boba drinks courtesy of Ding Tea.
Come and learn about the different ways you can get involved with the Board and our organizations (University Radio Hilo and Vulcan Video Productions). Also get a chance to learn about and the different opportunities we have this upcoming Fall 2022 semester.
Please be sure to:
Bring a validated UH Hilo ID
Wear a facemask
For questions or concerns please email bombmal@hawaii.edu.
Special Restrictions: Must wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Must bring a validated Spring 2022 UH Hilo ID
For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
Tags: Campus Center URH VVP BoMB
