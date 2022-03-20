SOS Compost Event - Event Details
SOS Compost Event
Location: UHH compost site
Students Of Sustainability will be hosting a compost event! We will meet in front of the library 10 minutes before the event for the people who do not know where the compost site is. We will provide gloves for those who do not have their own. Please bring water and wear sun protection.
Special Restrictions: You will have to fill out a risk and release form before attending.
For more information, contact: reganw@hawaii.edu (937) 621-7503
Tags: SOS RISO Campus Center
