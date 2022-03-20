SOS Compost Event - Event Details

SOS Compost Event

Saturday, March 26, 2022, 3:00pm

Location: UHH compost site

Students Of Sustainability will be hosting a compost event! We will meet in front of the library 10 minutes before the event for the people who do not know where the compost site is. We will provide gloves for those who do not have their own. Please bring water and wear sun protection.

Special Restrictions: You will have to fill out a risk and release form before attending.

For more information, contact: reganw@hawaii.edu (937) 621-7503

