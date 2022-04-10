Kanilehua Hosts Arts For All! - Event Details
Kanilehua Hosts Arts For All!
Location: Campus Center Plaza
In celebration of UH Hilo's arts communities, Kanilehua art and literary magazine will be hosting an evening of food and fun from 5 to 7 in April 14th. The event will be co-run with the Student Art Association, English Club, and Drama Club and will present opportunities for creation and connection in all three of those areas.
Come celebrate the arts with us!
Special Restrictions: Lumisight clearance will be required at the door.
For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370
Tags: Kanilehua arts English Drama Student Art Association BOSP Campus Center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month
- Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo: Theme: **Wānana i ka Mauliola** Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff, This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.