Kanilehua Hosts Arts For All! - Event Details

Kanilehua Hosts Arts For All!

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

In celebration of UH Hilo's arts communities, Kanilehua art and literary magazine will be hosting an evening of food and fun from 5 to 7 in April 14th. The event will be co-run with the Student Art Association, English Club, and Drama Club and will present opportunities for creation and connection in all three of those areas.

Come celebrate the arts with us!

Special Restrictions: Lumisight clearance will be required at the door.

For more information, contact: uhhkani@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

