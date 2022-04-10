SAC's Minute to Win It! - Event Details
SAC's Minute to Win It!
Location: CC Plaza
Aloha Vulcans!
Join SAC in a Minute to Win It competition in CC Plaza on April 13th, 2022 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm! Some activities include cup stacking, flip cup, moving crackers, stacking lip balm with chopsticks, marshmallow toss, and a water balloon toss! Please note you may get a little wet from this event. Come in comfortable clothing that you don't mind getting wet!
Sign up for the event using the link provided! forms.gle/6W8tzMyn61EATtR17
Light food and refreshments will be provided while supplies lasts!
If you have any questions or concerns, please email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: You must have a validated SP22UHH-CB or SP22UHHSAC student ID.
Masks must be worn at all times unless when eating or drinking.
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Campus Center
