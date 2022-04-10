HOSA Krispy Kreme Fundraiser - Event Details

HOSA Krispy Kreme Fundraiser Sunday, April 10, 2022, 8:00am – 12:00pm Location: Mookini Library Lanai Support our students who are a part of HOSA as they will be selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to fundraise for students who will be representing the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo at the HOSA International Leadership Conference this summer. For more information, contact: hilohosa@hawaii.edu (808) 938-4943 Tags:

