Authors Roundtable Panel: The Ethics of Invasive Species - Event Details

This event is being held online. Meeting ID: 972 9340 0691 Passcode: nature

Authors Roundtable Panel: The Ethics of Invasive Species Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:15pm Womenʻs History Month Event: In conjunction with PHIL 498: Conservation Ethics and Environmental Justice, please join us to celebrate the article launch with the authors! The article, "Species Home-making in

Ecosystems: Toward Place-Based Ecological Metrics of Belonging" was recently published in the journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. A roundtable discussion will focus on various perspectives on the ethics of invasive species.



UH Hilo Stories article For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of March 20, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements