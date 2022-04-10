SAC Tabling Event - Cupcakes, Boom! - Event Details
SAC Tabling Event - Cupcakes, Boom!
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans! The Student Activities Council needs your help!
Come visit Campus Center Plaza from 1pm to 4pm to fill out our Google Form. Students can show a SAC member the confirmation that they completed the form and receive a cake pop or cupcake, while supplies last.
This event is open to all UH Hilo students.
Special Restrictions: All students must show a validated UH Hilo student ID. This event is open to all students.
For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month)
- 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, ...
- 2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month
- Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo: Theme: **Wānana i ka Mauliola** Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff, This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- UHHSA Sustainability Survey and Giveaway Event
- Aloha UH Hilo students! UHHSA needs your help to promote a culture of sustainability on campus. Your feedback is important and your voice matters! To fulfill our mission, we need your help in providing feedback on current and new ...
- Free Printing at UH Hilo Library
- Congratulations Vulcans you have made it to the end of the semester! UHHSA your student Senate has worked with your Mo`okini Library to make printing free for all UH Hilo students provided May 2nd to May 13th. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.