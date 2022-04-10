SAC Tabling Event - Cupcakes, Boom! - Event Details

SAC Tabling Event - Cupcakes, Boom!

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans! The Student Activities Council needs your help!



Come visit Campus Center Plaza from 1pm to 4pm to fill out our Google Form. Students can show a SAC member the confirmation that they completed the form and receive a cake pop or cupcake, while supplies last.



This event is open to all UH Hilo students.

Special Restrictions: All students must show a validated UH Hilo student ID. This event is open to all students.

For more information, contact: sacch@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: