Women Rising: Experiences of UH Hilo International Women - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 855732

Women Rising: Experiences of UH Hilo International Women Thursday, March 10, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm In observance of International Women's Day, a panel of UH Hilo women students from different countries will share their experiences and perspectives on topics such as transitioning to Hawaii, stereotypes and challenges they have encountered, and gender roles and women's issues in their countries/cultures. Part of the International Speaker Series sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services and the United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

