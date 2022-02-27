KKC Indonesian Immigrants - Event Details

KKC Indonesian Immigrants

Thursday, March 3, 2022, 10:00am

Location: UCB112

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a special presentation about Indonesian immigrants in Hawai'i. Students will hear from speaker Maya Soetoro-Ng, a faculty specialist at the Spark M. Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at UH Manoa.



This event is followed by an excursion to the the East Hawai'i Cultural Center on Saturday, March 5th, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 11 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: Vaccination is REQUIRED to participate in this event. Students will be asked to show proof of vaccination.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

