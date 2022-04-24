2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month - Announcement Details

2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month

Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo:





Theme: Wānana i ka Mauliola





Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff,



This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, which coincides with the Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo. Several in-person huakaʻi or excursions with mālama ʻāina stewardship activities are scheduled during the month. Our theme is Wānana i ka Mauliola, which references our ability to project and manifest the health and well-being of Honua ~ Earth. We are in the final stages of planning and will have a detailed schedule out to you by the beginning of March so that you may add those dates to your calendar and also invite your students to participate. Please see the Lā Honua Earth Day Preliminary Flyer (go.hawaii.edu/cjx).



Our traditional Earth Fair Day, typically geared towards K-12 and held on Fridays in the past, will occur as individual virtual events also throughout April, and available for Hawaiʻi Island K-12 students and their ʻohana. Huakaʻi with stewardship activities will be offered to the K-12 community over the course of the month, as well. Kaʻea Lyons and Charlotte Cheek are finalizing their plans for the K-12 component of Earth Month Malama Honua 2022, and we will provide you with those details soon, as well.



We hope you participate in exciting virtual activities of interest or mālama ʻāina huakaʻi during our month-long celebration of our relationship with Lā Honua, the Earth!



If you have questions, please contact the committee coordinators below:



Drew Kapp

Lā Honua Earth Day Fair Coordinator & Academic Sustainability Committee Co-Chair, Hawai‘i CC

dkapp@hawaii.edu



Michelle Shuey

Lā Honua Earth Day Fair Coordinator & Sustainability Committee on Campus and Community and Engagement Co-Chair, UH Hilo

mshuey@hawaii.edu

