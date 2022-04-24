Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month) - Announcement Details

Lā Honua Malama Honua (Earth Day Earth Month) 2022 Earth Day ~ Lā Honua / Earth Month ~ Malama Honua



Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo



This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and occur throughout the month of April, which coincides with the Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo. Several in-person huakaʻi, or excursions, with mālama ʻāina stewardship activities are also scheduled during the month. Our theme is Wānana i ka Mauliola, which references our ability to project and manifest the health and well-being of Honua ~ Earth. We are in the final stages of planning and will have a detailed schedule out to you by the beginning of March so that you may add those dates to your calendar and also invite your students to participate. Please see the Earth Fair website for the full schedule.



Our traditional Earth Fair Day, typically geared towards K-12 and held on Fridays in the past, will occur as individual virtual events also throughout April, and available for Hawaiʻi Island K-12 students and their ʻohana. Huakaʻi with stewardship activities will be offered to the K-12 community over the course of the month, as well.



We hope you participate in exciting virtual activities of interest or mālama ʻāina huakaʻi during our month-long celebration of our relationship with Lā Honua, the Earth!



If you have questions, please contact the committee coordinators below:



Michelle Shuey

Lā Honua Earth Day Fair Coordinator & Sustainability Committee on Campus and Community and Engagement Co-Chair, UH Hilo

mshuey@hawaii.edu



Drew Kapp

Lā Honua Earth Day Fair Coordinator & Academic Sustainability Committee Co-Chair, Hawai‘i CC

dkapp@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: mshuey@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7258



