URH Mental Health Awareness Week - Event Details
This event is being held online. Click the link to stream the radio broadcast live or tune your radio to KUHH 101.1 fm.
URH Mental Health Awareness Week
To celebrate and bring more health to mental health, throughout the week, each of our DJs will dedicate their show to discussing their take on mental health. Topics may include their experiences with their own mental health, how they manage it, tips they would give to other people, and more!
Be sure to tune in live on 101.1 FM in hilo or join us online at the link listed below.
For more information check out our website: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/radio/
For more information, contact: urh@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7359
Tags: URH mental health radio BOMB
