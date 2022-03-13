Anime Study Tour Kickoff Event Sign Up - Event Details

Anime Study Tour Kickoff Event Sign Up

The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) at UH Hilo presents a cultural event hosted by Nanzan University!



The event itself takes place on March 23, 2022, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.



Join us to explore how anime describes the culture and the society through its plot. This mini lecture will focus on how anime presents Japanese culture and the society considering directors’ philosophy and life experiences.



Although the lecture focuses on Ghibli anime, other anime will be introduced as a comparison of how different anime approach the same topic differently. After this lecture, you will be able to explain about the insights of Japanese culture and the society to those who are not familiar with them.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

