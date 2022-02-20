KKC Botanical Gardens - Event Details

KKC Botanical Gardens

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 5:00pm

Location: UCB127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a special presentation by Don Hemmes, Professor Emeritus of Biology, about UH Hilo's Botanical Garden.



This event is followed by an excursion to the Botanical Gardens on Saturday, February 26th, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 30 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: Students are required to show their LumiSight UH App clearance for the day.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags: