Anthony Hudson in "Looking for Tiger Lily" - Event Details
Anthony Hudson in "Looking for Tiger Lily"
Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center
Looking for Tiger Lily
Starring Anthony Hudson – the human vessel for Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla
Rossi – Looking for Tiger Lily utilizes song, dance, drag, and video to put a
queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Asking what it means for a queer
mixed Native person to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they
recount growing up watching the 1960 production of “Peter Pan” featuring Sondra Lee’s
blonde, blue-eyed “Indian Princess” Tiger Lily, Anthony (and Carla) draw from a
songbook stretching across Disney’s “Pocahontas” to Cher’s “Half-Breed.” Not just
autobiography, Looking for Tiger Lily is a coming-of-age story that's more
than cowboys versus Indians.
Looking for Tiger Lily's 2016 Portland premiere was featured on OPB and
individually profiled by the Portland Mercury, Portland Monthly, Willamette Week, the
Portland Tribune, and Oregon ArtsWatch. Looking for Tiger Lily made its
New England premiere in April 2018 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth
College, and international touring engagements are on the horizon for 2019.
Looking for Tiger Lily was originally funded in part by the Regional Arts &
Culture Council and developed in partnership with the 2016 Risk/Reward Festival of
New Performance.
Written & Performed by Anthony Hudson
Piano & Arrangement by Maria Choban
Animation by Daniel Quasar
*This performance contains mature themes and may not be suitable for all audiences
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $10 General/Discount and $5 UH Hilo/HawCC Students (w/ VALID ID) and Youth 17 & under.
Seating is limited to 150.
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts theatre drama
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Application Deadline
- Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the ...
- Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2022)
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- Help us Help you in 2022!
- Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans! Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever. Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and ...
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.