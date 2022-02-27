Anthony Hudson in "Looking for Tiger Lily" - Event Details

Anthony Hudson in "Looking for Tiger Lily"

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 7:30pm – 8:45pm

Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center

Looking for Tiger Lily





Starring Anthony Hudson – the human vessel for Portland’s premiere drag clown Carla

Rossi – Looking for Tiger Lily utilizes song, dance, drag, and video to put a

queer spin on the ancestral tradition of storytelling. Asking what it means for a queer

mixed Native person to experience their heritage through white normative culture as they

recount growing up watching the 1960 production of “Peter Pan” featuring Sondra Lee’s

blonde, blue-eyed “Indian Princess” Tiger Lily, Anthony (and Carla) draw from a

songbook stretching across Disney’s “Pocahontas” to Cher’s “Half-Breed.” Not just

autobiography, Looking for Tiger Lily is a coming-of-age story that's more

than cowboys versus Indians.



Looking for Tiger Lily's 2016 Portland premiere was featured on OPB and

individually profiled by the Portland Mercury, Portland Monthly, Willamette Week, the

Portland Tribune, and Oregon ArtsWatch. Looking for Tiger Lily made its

New England premiere in April 2018 at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth

College, and international touring engagements are on the horizon for 2019.



Looking for Tiger Lily was originally funded in part by the Regional Arts &

Culture Council and developed in partnership with the 2016 Risk/Reward Festival of

New Performance.



Written & Performed by Anthony Hudson

Piano & Arrangement by Maria Choban

Animation by Daniel Quasar





*This performance contains mature themes and may not be suitable for all audiences

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $10 General/Discount and $5 UH Hilo/HawCC Students (w/ VALID ID) and Youth 17 & under.



Seating is limited to 150.

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

Tags: