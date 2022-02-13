Counseling Center Online Study Group - Event Details

This event has concluded and is no longer current.

This event is being held online.

Counseling Center Online Study Group

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 6:30pm – 8:30pm

Could you use some help focusing to get some studying done? Or writing, projects, whatever? Do you get scattered, go off on tangents, take breaks and never return from them?!



YOU ARE NOT ALONE!



Come and join us in the Counseling Center for a Zoom-based "Pomodoro" Group Study!



What: Group Study, Using "Pomodoro" Technique

25 minutes of focused work, 5 minutes off

25 minutes of focused work again, 5 minutes off

REPEAT, finish for long break

In the break, you can work with breathing, talking with the counselors present and others (or not: no pressure to socialize), but the sessions will begin again promptly after the 5 minute break.



Screens on or off: your choice.



When: Tues, Wed, Thur, 6:30pm-8:30 pm

Where: Zoom: hawaii.zoom.us/j/8199050363



Come! Let's make focusing easier!

For more information, contact: meriah@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Tags: