KKC Paniolo Cowboys History - Event Details

KKC Paniolo Cowboys History

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 5:00pm

Location: UCB127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a special presentation about Paniolo Cowboys. Students will hear from speaker Nancy Cabral about the paniolo region and the history of the Paniolo cowboys in Hawai‘i



This event is followed by an excursion on Saturday, February 19th, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 16 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight Screening for the event.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

