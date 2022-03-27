Help us Help you in 2022! - Announcement Details

Help us Help you in 2022!

Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans!



Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever.

Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and receive UHHSA promo items that show your UH Hilo Vulcan pride.

The deadline for the giveaway is March 4, 2022; but we accept your ideas, opinions, and feedback all semester. You do not need to be on-island to receive your giveaway items - we can mail them to you!



Find the link here, in our Instagram bio, and in the UH Hilo app: tinyurl.com/2p9f5bdh



We would like to introduce ourselves as your 2021-2022 UH Hilo Student Association Senate (UHHSA). UHHSA serves as the voice for all current UH Hilo students as well as being a liaison between students and the administration on campus, the Board of Regents, and the state legislators.



Our mission is to:

Provide a smooth, accountable, representative, and stable voice for all students

Improve educational quality

Provide a vehicle for student involvement in their institution and to meet the obligation to ascertain students’ needs and/or wants

Enrich student life through the development and implementation of co-curricular programs and activities





Please consider filling out our survey before the deadline so we can better serve you!

For more information, contact: uhhsa8@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

