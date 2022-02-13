Kumukahi Health and Wellness Screeenings - Event Details

Kumukahi Health and Wellness Screeenings Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:00pm – 4:00pm Location: CC-306 Coming soon to our campus 'ohana! Kumukahi Health & Wellness HIV & Syphilis Screenings. Monday, February 14th 12PM-4PM in CC-306. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 13, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements