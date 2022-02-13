Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Protocol - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: protocol

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Protocol

Monday, February 14, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resources Management Seminar Series presents, "ʻO Ka ʻĀina Ke Kumu: A Glimpse Into Environmental Kinship Through Protocols and Land Acknowledgment" with Malu Dudoit, Cultural Engagement Specialist, Hawaiʻi Papa O Ke Ao Initiative, UH Hilo Campus, and Lecturer, Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani, Hawaiian Language Department.



Abstract: Hawaiʻi’s natural environment is one of the world’s most prized possessions. On our island alone we host 10 climatic zones. How does one understand their own purpose or responsibility within one space? How does one know how to act or behave stepping into a new climatic zone? What does one need to do to prepare themself while conducting research in a particular environment? Through protocols and land acknowledgements we get a glimpse at some of the answers to these questions. Looking at protocol and land acknowledgement through the lens of environmental kinship and cultural practice are the first steps to develop a deeper relationship to the environment you are in, whether your ancestral genealogy originates from that space or not. Inā kākou e ʻau i ke kai uli a Kanaloa! Let’s dive deeper and take a look at how we can utilize protocols and land acknowledgement to strengthen our kinship to the environment we conduct research in, to the environment we serve.



The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573

Tags: