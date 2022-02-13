You, Me & NSE Info Session - Event Details

This event is being held online. Sign up using the online URL or email uhhnse@hawaii.edu

You, Me & NSE Info Session Thursday, February 17, 2022, 1:00pm – 1:45pm Come learn about the National Student Exchange program. Study for a semester or more in Canada, U.S. Territories, and within the United States. Over 150 campuses to chose from. Zoom Sessions all thru the month of February. For more information, contact: uhhnse@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7389 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 13, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements