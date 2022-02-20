UH Commission on the Status of Women Conference - Announcement Details

UH Commission on the Status of Women Conference University of Hawai'i Commission on the Status of Women is hosting a Conference!



The theme is: "The year of resilience".



February 24th and 25th, 2022





Register Now!



For any questions or concerns please contact the CSW at: uhcsw@hawaii.edu



University of Hawai'i is an equal opportunity/ affirmative action institution. For more information, contact: jadepaul@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

