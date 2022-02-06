Yoga + Mindfulness Relaxation Station - Event Details

Yoga + Mindfulness Relaxation Station

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Student Life Center

Join us to learn yoga + mindfulness practices for relaxation. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 5pm to 6pm. Student Life Center Aerobic Room 2. UH Hilo Username Required to Register. For Disability accommodations, please contact shwp@hawaii.edu, if accommodations would be helpful, please email 10 days in advance.

Special Restrictions: Must log in with UH Username to register. Register at: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/rec/signup/#activity-6106

For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

