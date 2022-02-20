BHM Presentation: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks - Event Details

BHM Presentation: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 6:00pm – 8:30pm Location: UCB 100 UH Hilo Black History Month Committee presents "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" that tells the story of Henrietta Lacks (Renée Elise Goldsberry), an African-American woman whose cells were used to create the first immortal human cell line. Told through the eyes of her daughter, Deborah Lacks (Oprah Winfrey), the film chronicles her search, aided by journalist Rebecca Skloot (Rose Byrne), to learn about the mother she never knew and to understand how the unauthorized harvesting of Lacks’ cancerous cells in 1951 led to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, changing countless lives and the face of medicine forever. It’s a story of medical arrogance and triumph, race, poverty and deep friendship between the unlikeliest of people.



A discussion will follow the film presentation. Special Restrictions: Lumisight clearance needed for entry. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613

