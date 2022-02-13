Black History Month Film Presentation: The Color of Medicine - Event Details

Black History Month Film Presentation: The Color of Medicine Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 6:00pm – 8:30pm Location: UCB 100 UH Hilo Black History Month Committee presents "The Color of Medicine" A documentary capturing the history of medical training of African-Americans at Homer G. Phillips Hospital. Dr. Earle U. Robinson Jr., a 2nd generation physician and alumnus, whose father was one of the first 27 interns to graduate from Homer G. Phillips, shares his personal story and the significance of the Homer G. Phillips hospital's valuable part in African-American history.



A discussion will follow the film presentation. Special Restrictions: Lumisight clearance needed for entry. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613

