Black History Month Film Presentation: "The Ball Method" - Event Details

Black History Month Film Presentation: "The Ball Method" Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 6:00pm – 7:30pm Location: UCB 100 UH Hilo Black History Month Committee presents "The Ball Method" by Director Dagmawi Abebe. This film showcases Alice Ball, a 23-year-old African American chemist living in 1915 Hawaii, who fights against racial and gender barriers to find an effective treatment for leprosy.



A discussion will follow the film presentation. Special Restrictions: Lumisight clearance needed for entry. For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 315-6613

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 6, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements