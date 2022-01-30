KKC Immigrants to Hawai'i - Event Details

KKC Immigrants to Hawai'i

Thursday, February 3, 2022, 5:00pm

Location: UCB127

Join Kawili Kine Culture in a special presentation about Japanese Immigrants in Hawaii. Students will have an opportunity to hear from Dr. Okinaka, a UH Hilo Professor of Sociology about the history of immigrants in Hawai'i.



This event is followed by an excursion on Saturday, February 5th, 2022. See google forms for more info (Limited to 16 students).



Participation in the Thursday presentation is required to be eligible for the Saturday outing.

Sign up for the event is required. Please fill out this short google forms.

Special Restrictions: All participants will need to show their LumiSight for the Thursday event and must be VACCINATED for the Saturday outing.

For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

Tags: