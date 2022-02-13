FULBRIGHT U.S. STUDENT PROGRAM GROUP PRESENTATION SESSION - Event Details

FULBRIGHT U.S. STUDENT PROGRAM GROUP PRESENTATION SESSION Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:00am – 11:30am Location: https://apply.iie.org/register/GPS3.1.22 The Center for Global Education and Exchange is excited to offer UH Hilo students this Fulbright Group Presentation Session (GPS) on the Fulbright U.S. Student Program to learn more about the student Fulbright process and how to submit a competitive application to one of the nation’s most prestigious academic awards. Registration is required through the link.



IIE Fulbright Staff will present general information to a larger group of students from multiple institutions about the program’s history, eligibility, award types, award benefits, and application components & tips.



After the general presentation, UH Hilo students will be sorted into a breakout room with UH Hilo's Fulbright Program Advisor (FPA), Carolina Lam, who will cover institution specific details, such as campus resources, the campus application deadline, and next steps for students who would like to apply to the program For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

