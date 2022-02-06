Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Marine Debris - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: debris

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Marine Debris

Monday, February 7, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm

The UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Seminar Series presents "Connected by the Sea and Combating Debris in the Pacific" with Mark Manuel, Pacific Islands Regional Coordinator, NOAA Marine Debris Program.



Abstract: The NOAA Marine Debris Program’s Pacific Islands Region of American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Hawai‘i spans across 5,239,989 square miles, and is the program’s largest region. Despite their geographic isolation, these island communities are not isolated from the issue of marine debris. Island communities face unique challenges around managing marine debris, including limited land mass, waste infrastructure, and currents that carry debris from afar. These small communities are leading the way with large efforts. Mark will share information about regional marine debris prevention and removal projects, marine debris challenges and opportunities shared by communities across the Pacific, as well as the importance of community engagement in these remote locations.



The NOAA Marine Debris Program, a division of the Office of Response and Restoration, was authorized by Congress as the U.S. Federal government’s lead for addressing marine debris. Program staff are positioned across the country in order to support projects and partnerships with state and local agencies, tribes, non-governmental organizations, academia, and industry.



This seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome!

For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (908) 400-1389

Tags: