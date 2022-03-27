SAC's Princess Mononoke Movie Night - Event Details
SAC's Princess Mononoke Movie Night
Location: Campus Center Room 301
Aloha Vulcans!
SAC is inviting you to our Studio Ghibli movie night series event! This series will showcase three different Studio Ghibli movies on three separate nights! The movie we will be showing tonight is Princess Mononoke!
Different food will be provided at each different event, so don't miss out!
Please sign up using this link! You will indicate which movie(s) you want to attend. You will receive a confirmation email along with a reminder email a couple of days before the movie showing!
forms.gle/ELvSQdGJDHt6i57X8
If you have any questions, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP22UHHSAC or SP22UHH-CB validated ID to participate in the event.
Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.
For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC Anime Movies Ghibli
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2022)
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- UH Hilo Student Association Elections 2022-2023
- The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association is pleased to announce the upcoming election for the 2022-2023 for the following positions: President Vice-President Data Director Treasurer College of Agriculture, Forestry and ...
- Help us Help you in 2022!
- Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans! Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever. Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and ...
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- 2022 Lā Honua - Earth Day / Malama Honua - Earth Month
- Month of April ~ Hawaiʻi Lunar Month of Welo: Theme: **Wānana i ka Mauliola** Aloha Hawai'i-CC and UH Hilo faculty and staff, This year our Earth Day ~ Lā Honua events for our UH Kauhale will be largely virtual and live, and ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.