SAC's Mario Kart Tournament! - Event Details

SAC's Mario Kart Tournament!

Friday, March 11, 2022, 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Room 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Come up to CC 301 on March 11th, 2022 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm to participate in a friendly Mario Kart Tournament! Prizes will be given out to those who win 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place! We will provide controllers or Joy Cons, however, feel free to bring your own!



Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies lasts!



Please sign up using this link! forms.gle/rphVNmZxvhxF48pn7

Walk ins will not be accepted the day of and sign ups will close at 11:59pm the night before.



If you have any questions, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: Students must have a SP22UHHSAC or SP22UHH-CB validated ID to participate in the event.

Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

