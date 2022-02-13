Treatment of Rat Lungworm Disease - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: 636606

Treatment of Rat Lungworm Disease Thursday, February 17, 2022, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Presentation by John Jacob, PhD Candidate in Pharmaceutical Sciences at UH Hilo, from India. The treatment aspects of rat lungworm disease have been historically controversial, particularly with the use of antiparasitics. It has been proposed that killing the rat lungworm larvae in the brain could result in severe inflammation, and further associated complications. However, there has never been a thorough study to verify these concerns, until now. This presentation will discuss the use of antiparasitics to treat this disease. Part of the International Speaker Series sponsored by UH Hilo International Student Services and the United Nations Association-USA-Hawaii Island Chapter. For more information, contact: mellon@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7467

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 13, 2022 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements