Study Abroad Application Deadline - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Application Deadline Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the Globe!



Application Deadline for the Spring 2022 semester is March 1, 2022.

Application Information is available at this link: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/ApplicationChecklist.php For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

