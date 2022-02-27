Ticket to Anywhere: Study Abroad Info Session - Event Details
Ticket to Anywhere: Study Abroad Info Session
Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the Globe!
From January 26 to March 3, 2022, CGEE will hold Informational Sessions every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:00 - 1:45pm. (via Zoom)
Come get your questions about application procedures, eligibility, and scholarships answered by our staff members.
Scan the QR codes below to sign up.
Visit our site for more information. Application deadline for the Spring 2022 semester is March 1, 2022.
For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488
Tags: Online Only UHHSA SAC Study Abroad CGEE Kawili Kine Culture
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2021-2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Recognition Awards - NOW OPEN!
- The 2021 - 2022 Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations no later than February 20, 2022, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline, there will be no exceptions). ...
- UH Commission on the Status of Women Conference
- University of Hawai'i Commission on the Status of Women is hosting a Conference! The theme is: "The year of resilience". ...
- APPLY NOW - Vice Chair for Board of Media Broadcasting
- Aloha Vulcans, If you are interested in being more involved in campus life, have a passion for media broadcasting, or want to gain valuable leadership experience, we want you to join our team! The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently ...
- 2022-23 UH Common Scholarship Application Available Oct 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete the 2022-23 UH System Common Scholarship Application online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/. ...
- Study Abroad Application Deadline
- Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the ...
- Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2022)
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- RISO Registration for 2021-2022 is now open
- The 2021-2022 academic year UH Hilo Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) registration period is now open. The final day to register is March 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm. ...
- Help us Help you in 2022!
- Aloha UH Hilo Vulcans! Student voices matter and they are more important now than ever. Be one of the first 50 eligible students to give University of Hawaii Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) feedback on what you think is important and ...
- Safe Zone Training
- Safe Zone Training *Join us on the first Friday of every month via Zoom.* February 4th at 1:00-3:00pm March 4th at 1:00-3:00pm April 1st at 1:00-3:00pm *This is an educational program that teaches us how to foster safe and inclusive ...
- 2022-23 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Starting October 1, 2021, students can complete their 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at Studentaid.gov/fafsa To receive priority consideration at UH Hilo, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2022. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Join Us For Pride Hilo Club Meetings!
- Pride Hilo Club Spring 2022 Schedule Club Meetings: Zoom @ 5:00 pm February 9th March 9th April 6th April 20th Zoom Information: hawaii.zoom. ...
- Cultivating Pilina: Empowering Connection to End DV
- Aloha! Please join us every Friday for the month of October to engage in courageous conversations around Domestic Violence, as we work collectively to keep our communities safe. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.