Ticket to Anywhere: Study Abroad Info Session - Event Details

Ticket to Anywhere: Study Abroad Info Session Thursday, February 24, 2022, 1:00pm – 1:45pm Did you know UH Hilo has a Study Abroad Program to countries all over Europe, Asia, South America, and Oceania? The Center for Global Education and Exchange (CGEE) has sent our local students to host Universities all over the Globe!



From January 26 to March 3, 2022, CGEE will hold Informational Sessions every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 1:00 - 1:45pm. (via Zoom)



Come get your questions about application procedures, eligibility, and scholarships answered by our staff members.

Scan the QR codes below to sign up.



Visit our site for more information. Application deadline for the Spring 2022 semester is March 1, 2022. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

