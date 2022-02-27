The Impact of Food Insecurity - Volunteer Opportunity - Event Details

The Impact of Food Insecurity - Volunteer Opportunity

Friday, March 4, 2022, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Location: 40 Holomua Street, Hilo, HI 96720

The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program, in collaboration with the Hawaii Food Basket, presents The Impact of Food Insecurity; Learning to Malama Our Community Volunteer Opportunity.



The Hawaii Food Basket is an organization that provides food assistance & promotes community resiliency. They provide supplemental food programs, traditional food pantries, and congregate meal sites to provide people with access to the type of food assistance they need. Their mission is to end hunger in Hawaii County.

For more information about the Hawaii Food Basket please visit their website at www.hawaiifoodbasket.org/



This volunteer opportunity aligns with our Ka Lama Ku value Mālama - "Taking care of others and community." Leaders demonstrate care for the land, family, and/or spirituality. This is often through civic and social engagement. Leaders have deep respect and honor for others and accept their responsibilities unconditionally. The purpose of this event is to understand food insecurity, how it affects our community, get to be a part of a positive change for our community.



Date: Friday, March 4, 2022

Time: Shift 1: 9:00 am - 11:00 am; Shift 2: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location: Hawaii Food Basket, 40 Holomua St, Hilo, Hawai'i 96720



Student tasks will be tasked to do the following:

- Assembly lines duties: Assemble the box, fill the box, tape the box, stack boxes on a pallet, and/or refill the table with items to be packed.



Students are welcome to work both shifts if they are available. We ask that you sign up as spaces are limited to the first 10 students for both shifts using this link: forms.gle/HQRcKoQacPrcFjWB8



A Deli Lunchbox from Sodexo will be provided for students who attend.



It is required that students who attend must be fully vaccinated. LumiSight check-in is required. If you are feeling unwell. Please stay at home.



A face mask and covered shoes must be worn.



Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic we can not provide transportation for this event so students must be able to get to the Food Basket on their own. It is approximately 1.5 miles from campus.



If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

