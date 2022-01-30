Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Maunakea Steward - Event Details

This event is being held online. Passcode: seal

Natural Resource Management Seminar Series: Maunakea Steward Monday, January 31, 2022, 3:00pm – 4:00pm The UH Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Natural Resource Seminar Series presents "Hawaiian Monk Seal Stewardship: The Marine Mammal Center" With Carmelita Villalobos, Response Dispatcher for the Marine Mammal Center Hawaiʻi Operations and Lauren Van Heukelem, Senior Response and Operations Coordinator for the Marine Mammal Center Hawaiʻi Operations. The seminar will be streamed over zoom. All are welcome! For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (908) 400-1389

