Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2022) - Announcement Details

Freshman ʻEleu (Spring 2022)

Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2021 or Spring 2022, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment.



Check in with your advisor between February 15 and March 15 to avoid getting a registration hold. The hold will go on your record at the end of Freshman ʻEleu on March 15 and prevent you from registering for Fall 2022, which starts on April 4. The only way to remove the hold is to meet with your advisor, so don't delay!



To schedule your appointment, do one of the following today:

-Book your appointment in STAR Balance <https://www.star.hawaii.edu/appointment/>; or

-Send your advisor an email; or

-Email uhhadvis@hawaii.edu; or

-Call 808-932-7776

For more information, contact: uhhadvis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7776

Tags: