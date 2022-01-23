Macrame Keychain Relaxation Station - Event Details

Macrame Keychain Relaxation Station Thursday, January 27, 2022, 3:30pm – 5:00pm Location: Library Lanai Join Student Health and Wellness Programs Thursday, January 27, 2022 Time: 3:30pm-5pm at the Mo'okini Library Lanai. Make your own Macrame Keychains. All supplies and instructions will be provided. Grab and Go!



For Disability accommodations, please contact uhhcsout@hawaii.edu. If accommodations will be helpful, please email 10 days in advance. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

