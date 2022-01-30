SAC Karaoke Night - Event Details

SAC Karaoke Night

Friday, February 4, 2022, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center RM 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Come up to Campus Center RM 301 and sing your heart out with SAC's Karaoke! Show off your talents by singing with your friends or by yourself! Light snacks and refreshments will be provided while they last.



This event will run from 5:00pm-8:00pm using two time slots. Please sign up for a time slot here!



forms.gle/UydVMoCBLiehMYt36



We will take walk ins if there is space available!



For any questions or concerns, feel free to email the event planner at sacep4@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Participants must have the SP22UHHSAC or SP22UHH-CB validation on their ID.

Masks must be worn at all times unless when eating and drinking.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

