UH Relay for Life - Kick Cancer in the Butt - Event Details

UH Relay for Life - Kick Cancer in the Butt

Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:30am – 1:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Join the UH Hilo Relay for Life Team and help kick cancer in the butt!



On Friday, February 25, 2022 we will be meeting at CC Plaza to decorate socks and shoes in preparation for our upcoming annual Relay for Life Event that will take place in March!



Be sure to check out the UH Hilo Relay for Life Instagram (@uhhilorelayforlife) for more information and upcoming events.



We look forward to creating amazing memories, socks, and shoes in support for our upcoming event!



Please note we will have a limited amount of sock available for decoration, You are more than welcome to bring you own. If bringing socks and shoes to decorate please be sure they are clean or you will not be able to use event supplies.



For questions please contact Maile at boggeln@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: This event will be open to all UH Hilo students. Must have a valid UH Hilo ID. Masks will be required. Please follow any marked guidance.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: