APPLY NOW - Vice Chair for Board of Media Broadcasting - Announcement Details

APPLY NOW - Vice Chair for Board of Media Broadcasting

Aloha Vulcans,



If you are interested in being more involved in campus life, have a passion for media broadcasting, or want to gain valuable leadership experience, we want you to join our team!



The Board of Media Broadcasting is currently accepting applications for Vice Chair.



Requirements:

Must be UH Hilo Students

2.0+ GPA

Undergraduate student: 6+ credits

Graduate student: 3+ credits



The Board of Media Broadcasting is a student-run organization dedicated to bettering campus life by providing students with opportunities to engage in a variety of media broadcasting. We are also the governing body of Vulcan Video Productions and University Radio Hilo. Some of the benefits of joining the BoMB include gaining experience in professionalism, event planning, budgeting, advising, teamwork, and much more.





If you are interested in applying please go to hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/bomb/join.php

OR

go to Campus Center Room 210 to pick up an application.



For more information please email bombmal@hawaii.edu

AND

follow us on instagram @uhhilobomb.

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

