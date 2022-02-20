Connecting Experiences & Honoring the Past- Part 2 - Event Details

Connecting Experiences & Honoring the Past- Part 2

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

The Ka Lama Ku Student Leadership Development Program, in collaboration with Hui Mālama Makanalua, and Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, presents Connecting Experiences & Honoring the Past: Making Lei and Learning from the History of Kalaupapa.



This two part workshop aligns with our Ka Lama Ku value Laulima - "No task is too big when done by all." Leaders recognize the importance of teamwork, networking, and collaboration and they motivate others to make a difference every day. They gain the trust and respect of others by encouraging people to work together.



Part 1: Harvesting Ti for Making Lei

Date: 10, February, 2022

Time: 5:00-7:00 pm

Location: Kīpuka Lanai

Learn about the cultural significance of Ti lei and the proper way to harvest and prepare Ti for lei making.



Part 2: Hui O Malama Makanalua Presentation and Lei Making

Date: 24, February, 2022

Time: 5:00-7:00 pm

Location: CC 301

Enjoy a presentation and discussion with Hui Mālama Makanalua and learn how to make a Ti lei



Hui Mālama Makanalua is a local volunteer group that focuses on bringing dignity, respect, and awareness to the patients of Kalaupapa who were exiled to the peninsula due to Leprosy. The COVID-19 pandemic mirrors the leprosy outbreak in Hawaii in many ways and spending some time reflecting on how people in Hawaiian have been affected by and overcome these challenging times is important. Each year the Hui works to make and collect lei that get placed on graves in Kalaupapa to honor the patients of Kalaupapa. As part of your participation you can donate the lei you make to the Hui and they will be taken to Kalaupapa this summer. For more information on the Hui please visit their website at www.huimalamamakanalua.org.



We ask that you sign up as seating is limited to the first 20 students for both parts. However, we will allow walk-ins if space is available. Lite snacks will be provided for Part 1 and a bento dinner will be provided for Part 2.





Event Sign-Up Link: go.hawaii.edu/VZG



We will have special guest speakers from Kīpuka and Hui Mālama Makanalua.

If you have any questions regarding this event, or if you need special accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Must be a UH Hilo Student with validated ID. Must wear a mask and abide by all social distancing guidelines. Pre-Sign Up Required.

For more information, contact: boggeln@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

Tags: