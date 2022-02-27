SAC & MOP's Whale Watchers - Event Details

SAC & MOP's Whale Watchers

Saturday, March 5, 2022, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Honoli'i Beach Park

Aloha Vulcans!



Come join SAC and MOP on a trip to Honoli'i to observe the humpback whales in Hilo Bay. This event provides the opportunity for students to learn more about humpback whales as well as get some experience learning how to take whale surveys! This event is open to all those interested in marine science but you do not have to be a marine science major!



The event is on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 from 10:00am - 2:00pm. We will meet at Honoli'i Beach Park. If you do not have a ride to the beach, don't worry! MOP has your back and will be provide transportation to a limited number of students.So please be sure to sign up!

go.hawaii.edu/pZV



Due to the limited capacity, sign ups are required to attend this event. Please use this link to sign up!



If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to email us at sacep4@hawaii.edu

Special Restrictions: You must have a validated Spring 2022 UH Hilo student ID.

For more information, contact: sacep4@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: