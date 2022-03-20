Unhappy Hour: Docu-Series (Part 2) - Event Details

This event is being held online. n/a

Unhappy Hour: Docu-Series (Part 2)

Thursday, March 24, 2022, 1:30pm – 3:30pm

Location: University Classroom Building 112

Women's/LGBTQ+ Center presents :



Unhappy Hour: Docu-Series



Join us for Part 2 of a series of documentaries centering social justice stories.



Featuring: Dark Girls



March 24th at 1:30 - 3:30pm in University Classroom Building 112



Scan the qr code or follow the link to sign up!

go.hawaii.edu/icV

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodations, please contact the Women's Center at uhhwomen@hawaii.edu or (808)-932-7381

For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

