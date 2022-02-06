Let's Talk About: Safer Sex - Event Details

This event is being held online. n/a

Let's Talk About: Safer Sex

Friday, February 11, 2022, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Kehau Turnaround

Join us as we create space to learn and talk about safer sex options on campus!



Scan the qr code or use this link to register for the event:

go.hawaii.edu/VcR

Special Restrictions: For disability accommodations, please contact the Women's Center at uhhwomen@hawaii.edu or (808)-932-7381

For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

